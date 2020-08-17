Attorney fee bid backfires on Alibaba, eBay in patent case as judge blasts 'greed and overreach'

A federal judge has denied a request by Alibaba and eBay Inc to recover a combined $4.5 million in attorney fees and costs they incurred fending off a cloud computing patent case, saying “greed” on the part of lawyers for the e-commerce companies doomed the fee bid.

In a ruling issued on Saturday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said patent infringement claims brought by Global Equity Management SA Pty (GEMSA) were not so unreasonably litigated as to warrant fee-shifting.

