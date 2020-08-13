Fed Circuit upholds sanctions on pro se doctors' 'frivolous assertions' in vascular patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld sanctions imposed on a father-and-son duo that unsuccessfully brought patent infringement claims against 300 defendants in the medical field, including device-maker Merit Medical Systems Inc, hospitals and individual physicians.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of claims by doctors and pro se litigants Nazir Khan and Iftikhar Khan that the defendants infringed on their patent on a shunt that connects an artery to the right atrium of the heart.

