May 28, 2020 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Virtual trial in pharma patent case a 'no-brainer,' says SDNY judge

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge has opted to hold a virtual bench trial in a patent dispute between Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc and Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC, saying that even though the companies preferred an in-person trial the move online was a “no-brainer” due to the ongoing pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said she would begin the “all remote” trial on July 6 using software from vendor TrialGraphix Inc.

