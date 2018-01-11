Appeals court chips away at Finjan patent win against Symantec

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reduced a $39.5 million verdict the patent licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc won against cybersecurity company Symantec Corp.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit mostly upheld a 2015 verdict that Symantec subsidiary Blue Coat Systems Inc infringed on four Finjan patents relating to network security and malware protection, saying Blue Coat infringed on three of them but not the fourth.

