FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 2, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cybersecurity companies Finjan, FireEye settle patent dispute

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The patent licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc on Monday said it was dropping its infringement lawsuit against cybersecurity company FireEye Inc as part of a settlement that nets Finjan $12.5 million.

The companies said in a joint press release that FireEye agreed to pay Finjan $12.5 million, “which consists of $17.5 million payable to Finjan and $5 million receivable from Finjan.” They also granted each other cross-licenses to their patent portfolios.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A6vmLA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.