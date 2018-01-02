Cybersecurity companies Finjan, FireEye settle patent dispute

(Reuters) -

The patent licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc on Monday said it was dropping its infringement lawsuit against cybersecurity company FireEye Inc as part of a settlement that nets Finjan $12.5 million.

The companies said in a joint press release that FireEye agreed to pay Finjan $12.5 million, “which consists of $17.5 million payable to Finjan and $5 million receivable from Finjan.” They also granted each other cross-licenses to their patent portfolios.

