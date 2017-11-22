FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury returns mixed verdict for Finjan in Blue Coat patent case
November 22, 2017 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jury returns mixed verdict for Finjan in Blue Coat patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal jury in San Jose, California on Monday returned a mixed and incomplete verdict in a patent infringement case that licensing company Finjan Inc brought against cybersecurity company Blue Coat Systems Inc, setting the stage for a retrial.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said Blue Coat, a subsidiary of Symantec Corp, infringed two of the six Finjan patents at issue in the case and awarded $450,000 in damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zasgpW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
