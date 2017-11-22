Jury returns mixed verdict for Finjan in Blue Coat patent case

A federal jury in San Jose, California on Monday returned a mixed and incomplete verdict in a patent infringement case that licensing company Finjan Inc brought against cybersecurity company Blue Coat Systems Inc, setting the stage for a retrial.

The jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said Blue Coat, a subsidiary of Symantec Corp, infringed two of the six Finjan patents at issue in the case and awarded $450,000 in damages.

