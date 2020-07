Finjan Holdings Inc, a company that has successfully asserted patents against the cybersecurity industry, was sued Thursday by an shareholder with objections to its $44 million sale to Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Donald Goebert, a Finjan shareholder represented by WeissLaw LLP and O’Kelly & Ernst, filed a complaint in Delaware Chancery Court to compel inspection of Finjan’s books and records.

