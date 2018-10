Boston-based Rapid7 Inc on Monday became the latest cybersecurity company to face a patent lawsuit from Finjan Holdings Inc, a licensing company that has been aggressively enforcing its intellectual property in recent years.

East Palo Alto, California-based Finjan sued Rapid7 in U.S. District Court in Delaware, alleging the latter’s incident detection and security testing products infringe on seven patents.

