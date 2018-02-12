Trial canceled in Finjan patent case against Symantec amid settlement talks

Cybersecurity patent licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc on Monday said a jury trial in one of its two patent infringement cases against Symantec Corp has been canceled as the parties finalize an agreement.

East Palo Alto, California-based Finjan, which accused Symantec of infringing several patents relating to network security and malware protection, said in a press release the companies had signed a confidential term sheet.

