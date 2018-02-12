FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Trial canceled in Finjan patent case against Symantec amid settlement talks

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Cybersecurity patent licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc on Monday said a jury trial in one of its two patent infringement cases against Symantec Corp has been canceled as the parties finalize an agreement.

East Palo Alto, California-based Finjan, which accused Symantec of infringing several patents relating to network security and malware protection, said in a press release the companies had signed a confidential term sheet.

