Fed Circuit gives Fitbit another shot at nixing biometrics patent

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday gave fitness wearable maker Fitbit Inc another chance to invalidate a patent on motion tracking technology it was accused of infringing in a 2016 lawsuit.

Clarifying the appellate rights of parties that are joined to Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, the three-judge Federal Circuit panel said Fitbit had standing to appeal a PTAB ruling that partially upheld a Valencell Inc patent.

