A federal judge on Monday mostly denied a bid by wearable device maker Fitbit Inc to escape a patent infringement case brought by touch feedback technology supplier Immersion Corp.

U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, upheld the validity of two patents Immersion accused Fitbit of infringing, saying Fitbit failed to show that those two patents described abstract idea.

