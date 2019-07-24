Westlaw News
In win for Ford, Fed Circuit won't extend 'functionality' defense to patent law

Jan Wolfe

The doctrine of aesthetic functionality, which limits the trademarking of the functional features of a product, does not extend to design patent law, a federal appeals court said in a decision relating to Ford Motor Company auto parts unsealed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Automotive Body Parts Association (APBA), a nonprofit corporation seeking the invalidation of Ford patents for the hood and headlight designs of its F-150 pickup truck.

