In win for Ford, Fed Circuit won't extend 'functionality' defense to patent law

The doctrine of aesthetic functionality, which limits the trademarking of the functional features of a product, does not extend to design patent law, a federal appeals court said in a decision relating to Ford Motor Company auto parts unsealed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Automotive Body Parts Association (APBA), a nonprofit corporation seeking the invalidation of Ford patents for the hood and headlight designs of its F-150 pickup truck.

