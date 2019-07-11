Westlaw News
Two Ford design patents for F-150 pickup upheld by Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the validity of two Ford Motor Company patents on designs for its popular F-150 pickup truck, dealing a blow to makers of aftermarket replacement parts.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Automotive Body Parts Association, a nonprofit corporation, seeking the invalidation of Ford patents for the hood and headlight designs of its F-150.

