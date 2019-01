A federal appeals court on Wednesday said it would not reconsider its recent decision affirming the validity of Biogen Inc’s key patent on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S for reconsideration of a Oct. 24 decision declaring Biogen the inventor of the MS drug.

