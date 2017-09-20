Appeals court revives patent owned by French government firm

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a patent that had been at issue in an infringement lawsuit brought by French state-sponsored patent licensing firm France Brevets against smartphone maker HTC Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated a U.S. patent relating to wireless communications technology owned by France Brevets subsidiary NFC Technology.

