Supercell OY, maker of the popular mobile game Clash of Clans and others, on Friday was hit with a $8.5 million jury verdict in an East Texas patent case.

A federal jury in the Marshall, Texas said Supercell infringed four patents owned by Gree Inc, a rival gamemaker based in Japan, and should make a $8.5 million lump sum payment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kwancE