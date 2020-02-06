Westlaw News
February 6, 2020 / 11:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: FanDuel, DraftKings win again at Fed Circuit in gaming patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that trimmed a patent infringement case CG Technology, a sports-betting company spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP, has brought against industry giants FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated key claims in a CG patent on a method for supporting multiple users in an electronic gaming system.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Uwg6VT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below