IN BRIEF: FanDuel, DraftKings win again at Fed Circuit in gaming patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling that trimmed a patent infringement case CG Technology, a sports-betting company spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP, has brought against industry giants FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated key claims in a CG patent on a method for supporting multiple users in an electronic gaming system.

