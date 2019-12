CG Technology, a sports-betting company spun off from Cantor Fitzgerald LP, was dealt a loss on Tuesday in patent litigation it brought against larger rivals including FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that canceled key claims in a CG patent on personalized videogaming technology.

