Konami out of luck at Fed Circuit in slot machine patent fight

A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated patents on computerized slot machine features that Konami Gaming Inc had accused rival High 5 Games LLC of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that four Konami Gaming patents should not have been granted because they were too indefinitely worded and because they addressed subject matter not eligible for patenting.

