Westlaw News
January 26, 2019 / 1:10 AM / in 3 hours

Fed Circuit says PTAB too quick to nix United Technologies patent

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a United Technologies Corp patent relating to aircraft turbine technology that had been challenged by rival General Electric Co.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal board that invalidated the UTC patent and remanded the case with instructions that the board reconsider the patent’s validity using a different definition of one of its key terms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RRwf8c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below