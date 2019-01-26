Fed Circuit says PTAB too quick to nix United Technologies patent

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a United Technologies Corp patent relating to aircraft turbine technology that had been challenged by rival General Electric Co.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal board that invalidated the UTC patent and remanded the case with instructions that the board reconsider the patent’s validity using a different definition of one of its key terms.

