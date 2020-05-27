In loss for GE, SCOTUS won't weigh in on standing to appeal PTAB rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to weigh in on what sort of competitive injury creates standing to appeal determinations by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, dealing a loss to General Electric Co.

The justices said they would not hear GE’s appeal of a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision that GE lacked standing to appeal an unfavorable PTAB ruling in a dispute with Raytheon Technologies Corp.

