Genentech fends off patent challenge to cancer drug Kadcyla

Roche AG’s Genentech unit won a ruling on Thursday that likely finishes off a patent infringement case brought against it by Phigenix Inc, a medical research and patent licensing company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that Genentech did not induce doctors to infringe a Phigenix patent by selling Kadcyla, a breast cancer chemotherapy treatment that generated about $1 billion in sales for the San Francisco-based drugmaker in 2018.

