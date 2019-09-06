Westlaw News
September 6, 2019 / 1:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Genentech fends off patent challenge to cancer drug Kadcyla

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Roche AG’s Genentech unit won a ruling on Thursday that likely finishes off a patent infringement case brought against it by Phigenix Inc, a medical research and patent licensing company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that Genentech did not induce doctors to infringe a Phigenix patent by selling Kadcyla, a breast cancer chemotherapy treatment that generated about $1 billion in sales for the San Francisco-based drugmaker in 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lCnn7h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below