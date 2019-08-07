Westlaw News
August 7, 2019 / 11:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Roche loses another bid to halt Amgen sales of biosimilar cancer drug

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a request by Roche Holdings subsidiary Genentech Inc for a temporary order keeping a biosimilar version of its cancer drug Herceptin marketed by Amgen Inc off the U.S. market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a one-page order that Genentech had not established that it was entitled to an injunction during the pendency of its appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed Amgen to launch its copycat version.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31nyuk6

