Roche loses another bid to halt Amgen sales of biosimilar cancer drug

A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied a request by Roche Holdings subsidiary Genentech Inc for a temporary order keeping a biosimilar version of its cancer drug Herceptin marketed by Amgen Inc off the U.S. market.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a one-page order that Genentech had not established that it was entitled to an injunction during the pendency of its appeal of a lower court ruling that allowed Amgen to launch its copycat version.

