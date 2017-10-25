Consumer group challenges Gilead patents on hepatitis C drug

A consumer group on Wednesday urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel patents owned by Gilead Sciences Inc on its blockbuster hepatitis C treatment Sovaldi in hopes of helping bring cheaper generic versions to market.

The New York City-based Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK) asked the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate six Gilead patents covering Sovaldi’s active ingredient and structure, saying they describe obvious tweaks to existing compounds used in older HIV and cancer drugs.

