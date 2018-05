A federal appeals court on Friday tossed a lawsuit brought by a nonprofit arguing Gilead Sciences Inc patents relating to several of its HIV/AIDS drugs are invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation could not seek a declaratory judgment that the Gilead patents are invalid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I8os0Y