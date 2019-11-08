U.S. government sues Gilead over patent rights to HIV drugs

The U.S. government on Wednesday took the unusual step of suing Gilead Sciences Inc for alleged patent infringement, saying the Centers for Disease Control has not been compensated for its role in discovering the uses of the pharmaceutical company’s HIV drug Truvada.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Delaware, alleged that CDC researchers in the mid-2000s discovered that Truvada’s active ingredients could be used to prevent HIV infection. The lawsuit also implicates a newer version of Truvada, branded as Descovy, which received regulatory approval this year and shares Truvada’s list price.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PViaEM