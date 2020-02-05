Fed Circuit orders new trial in patent case, cites improper testimony

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday ordered a new trial in a patent dispute between two glass-blowing technology companies, saying a fact witness improperly testified about whether the claimed invention at issue was obvious.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel said HVLPO2 LLC was entitled to a new trial in a 2016 lawsuit accusing rival Oxygen Frog LLC of infringing two of its patents on an oxygen-generating system to manage airflow for torch glass artists.

