A technology licensing company that won a patent infringement verdict against Ardagh Group has secured a $64.5 million payment from the packaging conglomerate.

Green Mountain Glass LLC’s lawyers at Susman Godfrey disclosed the payment in an October 11 press release and in an Oct. 10 court filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware, where they have been litigating with Luxembourg-based Ardagh for five years.

