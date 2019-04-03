Diabetes care firm Dexcom loses bid to narrow AgaMatrix's patent case

Diabetes management company DexCom Inc on Wednesday lost a bid to narrow a patent infringement case brought against it by rival WaveForm Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of AgaMatrix Holdings LLC.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that claims in two WaveForm patents relating to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology were valid.

