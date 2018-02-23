FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 1:04 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Appeals court rejects bid by Google to escape digital ad patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday sided with the trustee of an early internet search engine in a dispute with Google parent Alphabet over the validity of two patents related to online advertising.

The trustee for bondholders of At Home Corporation, better known as Excite@Home, had accused the internet giant of infringing two patents that claim a method of counting the number of times an online ad has been displayed on a website.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BMlAT1

