Appeals court upholds video-tagging patent asserted against Google

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the validity of a patent relating to content-tagging that licensing company Network-1 Technologies Inc has accused Google unit YouTube of infringing.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Network-1 patent on a method of tagging digital content is valid, saying Google failed to show it was invalid on obviousness grounds.

