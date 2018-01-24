FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 1:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Appeals court upholds video-tagging patent asserted against Google

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld the validity of a patent relating to content-tagging that licensing company Network-1 Technologies Inc has accused Google unit YouTube of infringing.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Network-1 patent on a method of tagging digital content is valid, saying Google failed to show it was invalid on obviousness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dw4lDD

