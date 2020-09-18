Fed Circuit declines to save Google from East Texas patent lawsuits

A federal appeals court on Friday denied a bid by Alphabet Inc’s Google to avoid facing patent infringement claims in the Eastern District of Texas, a forum favored by patent owners.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to move a patent case filed against Google by Personalized Media Communications LLC from East Texas to the search giant’s home court of Northern California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hKBrmG