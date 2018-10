A federal appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Alphabet Inc’s Google to transfer a patent infringement case filed against it in Eastern Texas to Northern California.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to review a July ruling by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, that he could hear a lawsuit brought against Google by Seven Networks LLC.

