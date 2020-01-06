Google gets Philips smartphone patent nixed at PTAB

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Monday won an appeals court decision that invalidates a Philips patent on smartphone technology, narrowing the scope of infringement cases the Dutch electronics firm brought against electronics makers including Acer Inc and HTC Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a Philips patent on a keypad that provides both primary and secondary characters should not have been granted because it was obvious, reversing a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

