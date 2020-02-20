Google hit with lawsuit alleging fraud at patent office

A Taiwanese tech company has accused Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC of engaging in fraud during a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office proceeding, in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court.

CyWee Group Ltd said in a complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas that Google misled the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board in order to avoid having a case dismissed on statute of limitations grounds.

