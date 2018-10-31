Google hit with new wave of Uniloc patent cases in East Texas

Patent enforcement company Uniloc Corp on Wednesday filed five patent infringement lawsuits against Google Inc in the Eastern District of Texas, capitalizing on a recent ruling that made it easier to sue the tech giant in the plaintiff-friendly forum.

Each of Uniloc’s five complaints alleges infringement of a different patent. The patents, four of which were originally granted to Dutch electronics firm Philips, relate to wireless networking, video coding and radio communications.

