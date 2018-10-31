Westlaw News
October 31, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Google hit with new wave of Uniloc patent cases in East Texas

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Patent enforcement company Uniloc Corp on Wednesday filed five patent infringement lawsuits against Google Inc in the Eastern District of Texas, capitalizing on a recent ruling that made it easier to sue the tech giant in the plaintiff-friendly forum.

Each of Uniloc’s five complaints alleges infringement of a different patent. The patents, four of which were originally granted to Dutch electronics firm Philips, relate to wireless networking, video coding and radio communications.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qbt9XW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.