Google holds onto attorneys' fee award at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld an award of attorneys’ fees to Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on the grounds that an audio technology company brought an unreasonably weak infringement action against the technology company.

The order affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit put Max Sound Corp on the hook for about $800,000 in fees that Google said it incurred defending the 2014 lawsuit over a data processing patent.

