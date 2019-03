Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Friday won a federal appeals court ruling that will likely bring an end to a lawsuit accusing it of infringing patents on online advertising technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating two patents Performance Pricing Holdings LLC had accused Google of infringing.

