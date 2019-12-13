Google to Fed Circuit: equipment in East Texas does not confer venue

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Friday urged an appeals court to rule that the company’s very limited presence in the Eastern District of Texas means it cannot be sued for patent infringement in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

In a rare oral argument on a petition for a writ of mandamus, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit considered a ruling by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he can hear a patent infringement case brought against Google by licensing firm Acacia Research Corp.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EgJV3v