Google wins attorneys' fees in video patent fight with Max Sound

A federal judge on Wednesday awarded Google Inc the attorneys’ fees it incurred defending a patent infringement case brought by a video technology company.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California ordered Max Sound Corporation to cover Google’s legal bill of $820,000, saying fee-shifting was warranted because Max Sound should have known that it did not have standing to assert a data transmission patent it accused Google of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit.

