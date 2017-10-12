FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google wins attorneys' fees in video patent fight with Max Sound
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 12, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 2 days ago

Google wins attorneys' fees in video patent fight with Max Sound

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday awarded Google Inc the attorneys’ fees it incurred defending a patent infringement case brought by a video technology company.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California ordered Max Sound Corporation to cover Google’s legal bill of $820,000, saying fee-shifting was warranted because Max Sound should have known that it did not have standing to assert a data transmission patent it accused Google of infringing in a 2014 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yjfPKZ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.