A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the invalidation of a software patent non-practicing entity Arendi SARL had accused Google Inc of infringing.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that an Arendi patent was invalid because the data display process it described was obvious in light of an earlier patented invention.

