IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit shifts calendar to let associates argue for Google

Alphabet Inc’s Google has persuaded the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to make some scheduling changes so associates at two of the company’s go-to law firms can make their oral argument debuts.

On Wednesday, the Federal Circuit issued a 90-day stay in Google’s appeal of rejected patent application. Google had requested the stay earlier this month on the grounds that in three months social distancing guidelines may be relaxed and Williams & Connolly associate Kathryn Kayali could potentially have an opportunity to argue the case - her oral argument debut.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3btNZMM