February 12, 2020 / 10:50 PM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Google beats mobile advertising patent case at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Wednesday prevailed on appeal in a long-running infringement case brought by a small Texas-based company holding a patent on digital advertising technology.

In a one-sentence order, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court for the Federal Circuit affirmed a set of lower court rulings that cleared Google of infringing a KlausTech Inc patent on a system for displaying a non-scrolling advertisements in mobile apps.

