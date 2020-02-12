IN BRIEF: Google beats mobile advertising patent case at Fed Circuit

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Wednesday prevailed on appeal in a long-running infringement case brought by a small Texas-based company holding a patent on digital advertising technology.

In a one-sentence order, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court for the Federal Circuit affirmed a set of lower court rulings that cleared Google of infringing a KlausTech Inc patent on a system for displaying a non-scrolling advertisements in mobile apps.

