In win for Google, Fed Circuit says equipment in East Texas does not confer venue

Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC on Thursday won a ruling that the company’s very limited presence in the Eastern District of Texas means it cannot be sued for patent infringement in the plaintiff-friendly jurisdiction.

Siding with Google’s lawyers at Hogan Lovells, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit tossed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he could hear a patent infringement case brought against the technology giant by licensing firm Acacia Research Corp.

