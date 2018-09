Groupon Inc on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Delaware to set aside a “runaway” $82.5 million jury verdict issued against it in a patent infringement case brought by International Business Machines Corp.

Groupon said in a post-trial brief that the July 23 verdict, based on a finding that it infringed on IBM patents relating to early ecommerce technology, should be either thrown out or greatly reduced.

