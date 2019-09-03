Westlaw News
September 3, 2019 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Case to Watch: GSK asks Fed Circuit to resurrect a $235 mln patent verdict against Teva

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday will weigh whether to resurrect a jury verdict that required Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline PLC more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hold oral arguments in GSK’s appeal of a post-trial ruling that vacated the 2017 verdict.

