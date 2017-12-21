McKesson wins attorney fees in "troubling" patent case

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a patent holder to pay attorneys’ fees incurred by McKesson Corp and other health information technology companies defending infringement claims the judge described as exceptionally weak.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne in Marshall, Texas, ordered My Health Inc to pay a combined $371,862 to McKesson subsidiary McKesson Technolgies Inc, ALR Technologies Inc, InTouch Technologies Inc and MyNetDiary Inc.

