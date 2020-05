An appeals court on Friday dealt a setback to Australian hearing aid maker Cochlear Ltd, saying key claims in a patent it accused Danish rival Demant A/S of infringing were invalid.

In a 2-1 precedential ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the invalidation of claims in a patent Cochlear asserted against Demant in a 2016 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cDbGTB