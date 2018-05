Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, the world’s largest beer brewer, on Monday filed lawsuits accusing rival Heineken NV of using its patented beer-dispensing technology without authorization.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev sued Heineken in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and at the U.S. International Trade Commission, alleging Heineken’s Brewlock and Blade draught systems infringe four U.S. patents.

