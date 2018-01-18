Appeals court reaffirms cancellation of Helsinn patent on cancer drug

A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider an earlier decision invalidating Helsinn Healthcare SA’s patents on its anti-nausea treatment Aloxi, rejecting arguments by the pharmaceutical industry that letting the ruling stand would hinder innovation.

Siding with the generic drug company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to rehear en banc its May 1 Aloxi ruling by a 12-0 vote.

